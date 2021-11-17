Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Rises By 640.0%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWAW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAW opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.