Short Interest in Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rises By 860.0%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 860.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

