Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $47.00. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 4,349 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 361.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $3,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 101.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 49.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares in the last quarter. 35.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.