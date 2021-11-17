Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.13% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $24,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 42,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

