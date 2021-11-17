SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $185,016.29

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $185,016.29 and approximately $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,960.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.50 or 0.07055482 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.21 or 0.00378939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $588.56 or 0.00981584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00084599 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.06 or 0.00400371 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.58 or 0.00271144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005218 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

