Shanta Gold’s (SHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 195.93% from the company’s current price.
SHG stock opened at GBX 12.17 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11.
Shanta Gold Company Profile
