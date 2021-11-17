Shanta Gold’s (SHG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 195.93% from the company’s current price.

SHG stock opened at GBX 12.17 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Shanta Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.