SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.38

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $6.37. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 129,186 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.