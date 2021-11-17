Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.63 million and approximately $184.11 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00024875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001466 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

