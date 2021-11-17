Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Sema4 stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Sema4 has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,438 shares of company stock valued at $815,461.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

