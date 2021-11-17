SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

SEGXF stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

