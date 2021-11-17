Secret (SCRT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $22.91 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $8.23 or 0.00013625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $22.91 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00312024 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009498 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006425 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

