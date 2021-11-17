Secom Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SOMLY opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.26. Secom has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

