Searle & CO. Takes $389,000 Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after acquiring an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 110.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price target on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

