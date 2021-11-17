Searle & CO. Sells 3,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Searle & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

