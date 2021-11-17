Searle & CO. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $272.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

