Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.59

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 3799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

SEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.