SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Earnings Results

SEA (NYSE:SE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SE stock traded down $15.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of -86.87 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.08.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

