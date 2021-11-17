Scotiabank Lowers MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$21.00

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get MDA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDA has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$18.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.48.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.