Scotiabank Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of HUN opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $672,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Huntsman by 699.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 1,463,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.