Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $$50.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $51.43.

