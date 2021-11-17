Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

AAOI stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

