Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

