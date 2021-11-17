Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 360,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 212,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 480,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

