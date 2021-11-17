Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $143,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 361,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $992.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.