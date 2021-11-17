Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $141.72

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €141.72 ($166.73) and traded as high as €156.32 ($183.91). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €156.24 ($183.81), with a volume of 503,253 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €151.33 ($178.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €148.05 and a 200 day moving average of €141.72.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

