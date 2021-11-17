Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 17,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.77, for a total value of $6,195,574.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,179 shares of company stock worth $171,647,932 in the last ninety days.

COIN opened at $342.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.78 and a 200-day moving average of $258.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

