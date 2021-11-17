Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,170,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 43.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,650,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Software by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 0.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.96%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

