Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,298 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 325 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,665 shares of company stock valued at $39,582,021 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.