Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $236,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,118,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

