Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 601 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $477.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.60.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

