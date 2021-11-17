Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 463 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,906,000 after buying an additional 242,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after buying an additional 157,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $444.13 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

