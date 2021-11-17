Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $171.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.