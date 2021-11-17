Saria Tseng Sells 1,625 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80.

MPWR stock traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.97. 221,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,513. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $299.83 and a one year high of $576.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 126.51, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $505.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.88.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

