Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Shares of Sanmina stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sanmina by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sanmina by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.