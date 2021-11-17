Sanjay Shukla Buys 2,500 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LIFE stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

