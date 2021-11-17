salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $348.00 by Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $348.00 target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.55.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.99. The company had a trading volume of 292,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

