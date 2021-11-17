salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $348.00 by Barclays

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $348.00 target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.55.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.99. The company had a trading volume of 292,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $301.52 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,658,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
