Safestore (LON:SAFE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,272.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,272 ($16.62) and last traded at GBX 1,263 ($16.50), with a volume of 60128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,245 ($16.27).

Several analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,145.72.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

