Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $8.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

R stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

