Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
