Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

