RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $644.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 61.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.