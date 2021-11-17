RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 29,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 937,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Specifically, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,487,244 shares of company stock worth $6,919,639. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 1.96.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 718,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

