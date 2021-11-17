Royal Bank of Canada Sells 67,733 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of AZEK worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AZEK by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.56 and a beta of 1.50. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

