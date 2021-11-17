Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,034 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crane by 115.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Crane by 941.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth about $199,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR opened at $106.96 on Wednesday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.