Royal Bank of Canada Sells 158,363 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Invitae worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invitae by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitae by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

