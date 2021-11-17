Royal Bank of Canada Sells 152,357 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 49.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $108,703,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVA opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

