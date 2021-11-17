Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

RWEOY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

