Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 204.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of SelectQuote worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

SLQT stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

