Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 83,169 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) by 21,490.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,169 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 105.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 632.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $4,599,000. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TMV opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $50.98 and a 52 week high of $86.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

