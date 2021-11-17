Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$38.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$39.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.