Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,769 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Grifols were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Grifols by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grifols by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.